What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
The most pressing issues are education, public health and economic development. These three areas of concentration arguably have the greatest impact in affecting the quality of life for the residents of Plano.
Over the past several years, Plano has seen an increase in high-density development projects focused primarily on multi-family housing. This has led to overcrowding of our city infrastructure and has increased the population density. This directly impacts the quality of education for our children, the public health of our residents and the economic development of our city.
I will address each priority one by one with council members and the city manager. I will provide alternative suggestions to enhance Plano’s community and listen to the residents of Plano first before voting on any changes. We need to strategically place high density development projects in areas where road congestion and quality of life is not negatively impacted.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Our city council did not take proper actions as it related to the handing of COVID-19. It was obvious they were unsure to initiate a mask ordinance. It basically looked like they were stalling giving the appearance they were working on a pandemic plan until our governor stepped in. It’s my opinion they just weren’t well-versed with the health care knowledge and skills to make a confident decision that impacts the health and wellbeing of Plano residents. The Governor’s most recent executive order was unexpected for most of us in Plano. But us Texans, being how we are, still took it upon ourselves to keep wearing face coverings and focused on getting vaccinated.
In the era of COVID-19, my public health educational background will be an invaluable asset. Today, no one on City Council holds a degree in public health. It is a benefit to our city to have someone on council with my skill set and I am here to ratify that.
We need to start being proactive instead of reactive. Let’s rebuild the quality of life our city is known for with me as your next councilman for Place 4. I will effectively guide my council colleagues the safe way to open up our city by interpreting data and assist in making the most sound community health recommendations while keeping in mind the safety of our residents.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
It is no secret the Plano Tomorrow Plan has its share of legal battles. The most recent case was on July 22nd, the Dallas Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Plano citizens to present our city council with a referendum petition which includes a request to dissolve the approved Plano Tomorrow Plan.
The Plano Tomorrow Plan has vague language which provides the Planning and Zoning Commission the ability to approve a range of 20,000 – 40,000 high density multifamily complexes. Plano already has an estimate of 40,000 rental properties and adding on even more developmental projects with the Plano Tomorrow Plano would substantially increase and double multi-family units in our suburban community. This is not what Plano is meant to be, and the citizens of our community have spoken. We must maintain our quite suburban environment.
Currently Plano has an estimated 288,000 residents. It is projected that this number will grow to 300,000-310,000 over the next two years. The city’s ability to attract new residents and the many enhancement opportunities for development projects requires us to focus on single-family housing. The available property left in the city should be used strategically for economic development notably for new single-family households or businesses that would support the current quality of life for a suburban environment.
If elected, I would be able to voice these areas of concern to the city and vote in the best interest of Plano citizens. Urbanization in Plano is to be expected, but with proper planning, we can ensure our city’s infrastructure is not impacted negatively.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I have decided to run for city council in order to help preserve the essence of this thriving and growing community. I want to assure that its residents can continue to experience the same quality of life for which Plano is known for in all aspects including housing, education, and economic development.
I hold a Bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resources and a Master’s degree in public health with a concentration on health policy management. Both of my degrees have equipped me with the skills sets and knowledge to be your council for Place 4. Today, no one on City Council holds a degree in public health. I strongly believe every city council should have at least one representative with a public health background and I am that individual.
I’m a very dedicated and hard worker. I pride myself in fully assessing decisions that are placed before me and taking every viewpoint into account ensuring I make the best-informed decision that produces the highest quality outcomes/results. I have a strong work ethic and I believe in integrity, fairness and equality. With these inherent core values, I believe I am qualified to be elected by the citizens of Plano as its next Place 4 councilman.
