Von Gipson
Little Elm Town Council District 5
Realtor
Number of years in the town: 2
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Population density and growth is a blessing and a curse. The planned development expansions will increase community discomfort. More people means more of everything, more traffic, heavier utility loads, higher prices, slower internet, and packed classrooms which puts a strain on revenue and resources. District 5 is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the population growth for revenue other than property tax hikes and packing in more houses. I would add closer retail shopping, trendy dining, grocery, intramural sport leagues and social gathering venues, which support and reinforce new small businesses, which is a focus of mine. As a realtor for over a decade I know this type of rapid and ongoing growth costs more than just dollars and cents. I will work hard to tackle these problems by strategically implementing tactical solutions that will create long term improvements for our District 5 residents and the town of Little Elm.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
To compete. We must compete with other nearby cities in and around DFW like Frisco, Prosper, Plano, etc. as a top place to live and work because that type of desire creates opportunities for large companies and organizations to bring jobs to our residents in our own town, keeping revenues generated mostly inside the town. Little Elm should be competing with attractions like the Lakefront District, Creating a true Main Street experience downtown, hotels, recreation, high end retail shopping, and major water sporting events on the lake. I will bring ideas like these to life and it will drive demand for relocation which creates a sense of market protection through market demand against economic, social and real estate downturns. Besides those benefits competition breeds new and exciting ideas, it moves the town into the 22nd Century at light speed.
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
Inclusive has several meanings and I have ideas to address all of them. The town is changing and growing as is its overall diversity, which plays a role in all areas of life from religion to food to safety. It's important that the town reflects its culturally diverse tapestry without losing its original charm. I will help the small business community by being a resource to help increase the ease to open cultural businesses which, at the core, is a reflection of its patrons. I will work with city management to create a calendar that celebrates cultural occasions at the town level and speak with the leaders to better understand where we can improve to increase our cultural awareness and give people of color a voice you can see.
I would also be an engaged councilman, meaning I'll spend time not just at council meetings but talking with our residents at District 5 Town Halls via Zoom and other social platforms. I'll bring our local newspaper closer in the fold of information to be shared. I'll host COVID-19 responsible social gatherings monthly to talk to our church and business leaders to actually know what the town needs and wants from its representatives. Last but not least they will get to know my face and I will know theirs, not from the bench or ribbon cuttings, but daily living right here with them, easily accessible to everyone, no one will be considered unqualified to meet or speak with me directly in my term of service.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop,especially on the west side?
My priority is to help keep distinction, cohesion, and charm in the development and design of the area. As you know a lot of commercial and residential developers have been eyeing this part of Little Elm for a long time. It’s certainly positioned to be appetizing considering where the new school is located and the 720 corridor, there’s lots of good flat land and a quick path to the north side as well as the Downtown Lakefront District, so it’s important it’s as attractive and inclusive of Little Elm’s diverse tapestry in small business and living as I mentioned before. Communication is also a priority as we continue to develop all over Little Elm, especially in the west we need to make sure every decision is made with the utmost care, diligence and care for the residents of Little Elm long term. I'll work hard to make sure the westward expansion plans and promises are delivered on and if there are any changes or alterations residents are included and informed of them long before any actual moves are made. At the end of the day we're all residents of Little Elm doing the best we can to improve the lives of our neighbors, from the mayor to the Town Council and I'm going to do the best I can to never take that fact for granted and execute with that in mind every chance I get.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I've been selling real estate in and around the town of Little Elm for over a decade. There's no closer position to being a resident of the town than being a realtor selling or leasing residential and commercial real estate. I've worked to help residents with their property taxes, draft commercial proposals, and property value assessments. I've worked with neighbors to help raise money for local charities, and worked on election teams to get people registered to vote. I've been fishing on Little Elm Lake and have taken my kids to the park since before they were able to walk and my youngest is 8. So I've been involved with this community a long time.
Anything else you would like to add?
Qualifications come in many forms, some in education and others in first hand experience. I’m more of the latter. I did not attend an academy on Little Elm government, but I have actively been engaged in the Little Elm community and its residents for a long time, actively on the ground raising money for families in need, peacefully standing up for injustice, feeding seniors, mentoring teens, meeting, learning and understanding the people of this town and their needs. I completely understand the civic duties and responsibilities of the District 5 representative position for which I want to be elected. I will not wait for the community members to seek me out, I will intentionally get to know the people and engage them often and with purpose. As a Naval veteran I've successfully led in actual combat situations, though this isn't combat, lives and livelihoods are still at stake and I will work tirelessly to make sure we succeed on my watch. Vote Von For Council. Vote for success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.