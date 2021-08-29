Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Aug. 23-28)
Jaylen Jenkins, Allen football
Jenkins set the tone for the Eagles’ 56-30 win over Plano East. He returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and turned in a career-best performance running the football. Jenkins ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries, good for almost 23 yards per carry.
Reggie Bush, Independence football
Bush did a little bit of everything in the Knight’s season-opening 46-17 win over Richardson Pearce. He found the end zone twice on special teams, returning a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and a punt 64 yards for a score. Bush added eight tackles at safety, totaled 76 yards of offense as a rusher and receiver, logged five touchbacks as a kicker and averaged 38 yards on three punts.
Brighton Mooney, Independence cross country
Mooney won first place overall at the Southlake Carroll Varsity Girls Open and did so in record-breaking fashion. The Lady Knights’ star distance runner broke a school record with a time of 18:07.
Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd volleyball
The reigning 5-6A offensive player of the year, Billeter was on her game in a pair of high-profile matches for the state-ranked Lady Broncos last week. Billeter totaled 40 kills in matches against Southlake Carroll and Plano West, including 24 in four sets against the Lady Wolves.
Dylan Nelson, Coppell football
One of the lone returners for the Coppell offense, Nelson shouldered an impressive workload to pace the Cowboys to a 42-28 win over Sachse on Friday. Nelson was a weapon on the ground and through the air, catching seven passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns and logging eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Cast your vote below and check back later in the week to see who is named Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week.
