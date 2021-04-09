Wes Mays
Mayor
Occupation: Director of engineering
Number of years in city: 20 years, 5 months
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
The biggest threat to the city of Coppell is from outside of the city. I am very concerned about increasing overreach from Austin attempting to apply a Band-Aid fix for issues well removed from our local area. Texas is a very large state, and a state-wide solution is not the best answer for everyone. Coppell is in the best position to determine what is best for our own citizens, not Austin.
We are quite capable of balancing city services that our citizens need, want, and require, versus meeting the financial and budget constraints to prevent our taxes from getting out of control. We have been very fortunate that we are able to provide one of the lowest tax rates in the city's history yet providing an unparalleled level of service. We do not need help from the Austin such as SB2 (property tax caps) or SR3.334 (destination sales tax).
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
Yes, we are spending money in the right areas. We have a AAA bond rating from Standard and Poor and Moody’s indicating that we are financially extremely sound. We have one of the lowest tax rates that the city has ever had. Our citizens are enjoying levels of service that are indicated by extremely high citizen satisfaction survey results. We are in the process of completing the final elements of the 2030 plan that provided for enhanced and expanded services to our citizens. We are just in the initial stages of beginning to implement our 2040 plan that will focus on citizen engagement and participation.
Our No. 1 priority is our citizen’s safety and well-being. We have one of the highest rated police and fire departments in the state and even in our country. We have thoroughly adopted a community-based policing approach. Our officers are thoroughly trained and are well versed in the servant leadership.
Our fire department is ISO 9001 rated, the top rating that is issued. We recently opened Fire Station No. 4 to serve our West side business community. The next phase will be to relocate Fire Station No. 1 to better serve our central residential area.
We have continued to provide great parks & recreations facilities, and our other city facilities continue to experience very high citizen participation (prior to the pandemic). We are investing in trails, bike paths, as well as our sports fields.
We provide an unparalleled level of service for our citizens.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
We need to keep from being distracted by the short-term gain. The city of Coppell exists for the long term. We need to keep the perspective that decisions and actions that we take today may have unintended consequences well into the future. We have been very fortunate that previous City Councils had the foresight and vision to prepare for our future. We have a very solid base to stand on. By every measure, the city of Coppell is in a better position to move into the future than almost any other city in North Texas.
We need to remember that the city of Coppell exists for its citizens.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
My wife and I moved here in 2000 with our two children. I have served on the Coppell City Council for nine years and served as mayor pro tem from 2016-2017. We are members of the Coppell Lion’s Club and volunteer with Metrocrest Social Services. I participated in Coppell's Citizen Summit in 2011 and have served as the president of the Arbor Manors Homeowners Association and the Westbury Manor Homeowner Association. I am a graduate of Leadership North Texas and I currently serve as the city liaison to the Metrocrest Social Services. I am a member of the National League of Cities serving on their Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I also play saxophone in the Coppell Community Orchestra. I have previously served as the liaison to the Coppell Independent School District (ISD), the North Central Council of Governments, to the Carrollton/Farmers Branch ISD/Lewisville ISD, and to Metrocrest Community Clinic. We are members of the First United Methodist Church where I participate with the United Methodists Men and plays saxophone in the Church’s wind ensemble.
Anything else you would like to add?
I have a vision to bring all the citizens of the city together to achieve things that we have only wished for. We have many challenges in front of us, but my experienced leadership and the conservative nature of our City Council can make this a reality.
We have a wonderful foundation to build on … the 2040 plan is an excellent strategy for our city. With initiatives like “Allies in the Community” we can achieve our goals as we move to the future.
As mayor, I will ensure that the best days for Coppell are ahead of us.
