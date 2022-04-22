Continued bypass approaches and keeping traffic flowing safely around the city while we also address excess speed and distracted drivers on our arterial streets is a big safety concern. Having liaised with our Traffic Advisory Committee and probed CPD and Engineering regarding speed challenges on key roads – pass-through drivers tend to be our biggest issue. Addressing this with Denton County (like Parker Road), ensuring TxDOT addresses flow on I-35 to resolve bottlenecks, coupled with potentially slowing down Hebron Traffic to encourage by-pass routes around the city and adjusting traffic-light timing, can have marked improvement to the regional traffic flow.
Pat Cochran
Traffic is an overall national issue. Where we're situated in North Texas, it is a growing economy, which you can see in real estate. As people buy real estate, they're bringing cars and transportation, their transits. All of that is something we look at closely. Something I always find to be an interesting aspect is we have a trail system through our city. It's a hike and bike trail. I see, when I'm riding my bike, people are walking to and from the DART rail station, to and from the bus stop, to and from the grocery stores. We need to recognize that pedestrian is also building every day. Living in a responsible society means we look at all modes of transportation, whether it's on foot or in the air, all of it is key. The way I look at it, working with NTTA and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, that will help identify how we best set the road path for our city, but to recognize that is a partnership with all cities and the state.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.