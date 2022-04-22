While Public Safety continues to be our number one responsibility, Infrastructure remains the most important issue for the City to ensure we provide the care & maintenance which affects Public Safety and Economic Development. I will continue to focus on our Pay-Go funding through excess sales tax policy, Grant Funding and the November Bond Election to ensure we continue to keep pace on our data driven report card to have roads, alleys, walks, sewage, waterline, etc… remain safe and sustainable. Mastery of the Budget is among my key strengths I bring as Mayor with Results-Oriented Experience and Proven Leadership.
Pat Cochran
I think it's the same issue everyone will bring up, and that is infrastructure. As an aging but rapidly growing city in the center of the metroplex, our infrastructure is going to be vital to our future because that redevelopment is going to be an economic development driver to get Carrollton to that next step because we're in a renaissance. We have a good opportunity with the funds we have and the bond issue coming in. We can make that difference.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
