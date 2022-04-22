A volunteer for almost 30 years in Carrollton -- my wife Peggi and I were married and have lived in Carrollton as a family since. We raised Kids to volunteer with Church (St Catherine’s), Neighborhood (Block/Crime Watch, Treasurer and President), Schools (Clubs, PTA, Red Ribbon, STEM/Lego Robotics, Biz Academy, Booster and Facility Advisory Cmte) City Boards (HPAC, PSB/BOA; TIRZ; Trinity River Authority) before elected to Council in 2014. As the senior councilmember with almost twice the city experience than opponent, I bring the Proven Leadership, Results-Oriented Experience, Outside-the-Box thinking, to guide Council and Staff as Mayor for a Bright Future.
Pat Cochran
I have been in Carrollton for 35 years, and since day 1, from creating challenger leagues for kids who just want to play sports to my first year on council, we used to have to lift the wheel chairs over the fence to get onto the ball field, but in my first year on council in 2018, we did a ribbon cutting for the first fully accessable baseball field. That tells you the type of progress we do. I've started many programs in this city, that they have to be economically and socially sustainable to benefit residents long term.
We have HOAs and voluntary neighborhood associations, and you can see by the property values that Carrollton is built one neighborhood at a time. The properties are through the roof. When you hold people accountable for their space, it creates a very strong and robust program. I also created Citizens Artists Retail together, which is a program where our board writes grants to small businesses who can hire an artist to bring some type of art form to our residents that brings traffic to our businesses. People from all over come to take photos with our murals. It's hard to put your finger on everything you do when you don't do it individually, but you can see the synergy of how these programs build our city. I've written numerous grants to redevelop Keller Springs, which is the entry way into our city. That is the type of servant leadership that I think is vital to our community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
