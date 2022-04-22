Our core Development efforts take the form of Infill new Development of vacant land and Redevelopment to fuel our Renaissance of turning what was old, new again. New Development in North Carrollton, includes bringing HEB Grocery to fuel the new shopping at Parker and Josey will grow our local economy. Redevelopment as we have seen in downtown area with Crosby and Thomas Place in the TOD zone will continue to fuel our economy at Trinity Mills Station and along the new SilverLine as we transform older warehouse district to drive vitality and bustle of our local economy.
Pat Cochran
That is always an interesting question because oftentimes people think we put all of our money in North Carrollton, as a city government. We don't. Those are developers developing our city. As we develop, we've grown to our city limits. It seems that people recognize there are two Carrolltons. There is the historic Carrollton, which is South Carrollton and there's new growth Carrollton in North Carrollton. We concentrate our efforts a lot of times on the entry ways into our cities. Our frontage roads have a lot of development as people come in to our city. The concentration of development or redevelopment in our city is going to be in the infrastructure of rebuilding what we had. We are no longer growing out. We are now growing from within, and that's going to be key to rebuild. Two issues I'll bring to the table are we have underutilized ares that we need to find new life for, and that's going to create new amenities in our cities, that will create a traffic path as an aspect of who we re in this city, and that is a driving force of economic development and building tourism in this city. I am proud of this city
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
