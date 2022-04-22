After the May Election the city will have the least-experienced, junior Council ever (1.5 years), given term-limits. My community engagement and Council experience remains untapped as we navigate change. This change includes staff turnover (Fire Chief retired, Police Chief finalist in Irving, CFO turnover to Prosper, IT staff changes, etc…) challenges, changes to Sales Tax Allocation from State that can cost Carrollton multi-millions and macro-economic challenges. With almost twice the experience of my opponent and having support of the majority of the current Council, I bring Proven Leadership and Results-Oriented Experience to guide Council through the Budget, Goal Setting and Future.
Pat Cochran
I am the best candidate for this position, because I know the people in this city, I listen to the people in this city, and I understand the role of mayor in Carrollton is not being a CFO or being the head of a fire or police department. It is setting the vision for the future based on the residents and where they want to go. My background is on behavioral psychology, so I may not be a CPA or any of those things. What I do care about are the people who build a city and make a city sustainable. That for me is where leadership comes from.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.