Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 3.20.55 PM.png

When the Eagles’ passing attack was humming, it usually meant a big night for Summers, who stretched plenty of secondaries throughout Prosper’s run to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.

Summers, who’s committed to Tulane, averaged more than 17 yards per catch on the season, hauling in 69 balls for 1,178 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments