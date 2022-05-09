Being that this is a Texas tournament, all eyes are expected to be on Dallas natives and major champions Scottie Scheffler, who is still riding high after his 2022 Masters win in April, and long-time Texan and Dallas favorite Jordan Spieth.
Spieth has 13 wins on the PGA tour but has yet to win his hometown tournament dating back to its time in Las Colinas. Spieth is a three-time major champion, and might be looking to surely wants to end his drought in 2022 at the Nelson.
Scheffler has something in common with Spieth dating back to their time competing in UIL state golf tournament. Both Scheffler and Spieth won three straight individual state golf tiles, the only players to accomplish that feat at the time. And, they are both Texas Longhorns.
Scheffler sits atop the FedEx Cup rankings, and at the age of 25, is having his best year since turning pro in 2018. The 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite, with three of his four tour wins in the past year.
It is a safe bet that crowds will be big when Spieth and Scheffler are on the course.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
